      Weather Alert

Stevie Wonder among guest artists featured on new album by young rapper-singer Cordae

Jan 12, 2022 @ 6:00pm

ABC/Eric McCandless

Rapper-singer Cordae has announced that his upcoming second studio album, From a Bird’s Eye View, will feature a star-studded lineup of guest artists, including Stevie Wonder.

Wonder contributes to a track called “Champagne Glasses” that also features veteran rappers Nas and Freddie Gibbs

Other artists appearing on From a Bird’s Eye View include Eminem, Lil Wayne, H.E.R. and Roddy Ricch. The 14-track project will be released Friday, and can be pre-ordered and pre-saved now at CordaeMusic.com.

From a Bird’s Eye View is the follow-up to Cordae’s 2019 debut album, The Lost Boy.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending
Stories about Tom Petty, Eagles, George Harrison featured in upcoming season of Disgraceland podcast
Judy Collins to release 'Spellbound' in February, her first album entirely written by her
Steve Miller Band, Sheryl Crow among artists performing at California's 2022 BeachLife Festival
Topps introduces new series of collectible Elvis Presley trading cards
Kenny Loggins releasing memoir, 'Still Alright,' in June
Connect With Us Listen To Us On