‘Supernatural Soul’: Album featuring updated versions of Ben E. King classics available now

Goldenlane/Cleopatra Records

A newly mastered album of updated versions of classic songs by R&B/soul legend Ben E. King, titled Supernatural Soul, has just been released on CD, via digital formats and as a limited-edition gold-vinyl LP.

The album features renditions of such memorable early 1960s King hits as “Stand by Me,” “Spanish Harlem” and “Don’t Play That Song (You Lied),” as well as a medley of the classic tunes he recorded with The Drifters — “This Magic Moment,” “Dance with Me,” “There Goes My Baby” and “Save the Last Dance for Me.”

King’s vocals and some of the main tracks were recorded in 1996. Legendary funk bassist Bootsy Collins later added his talents to two new versions of King’s 1975 hit “Supernatural Thing, Part 1” — one with vocals and the other instrumental — that are featured on the album. In addition, contemporary soul singer Bette Smith and acclaimed blues guitarist Ronnie Earl appear on one of two renditions of “Stand by Me” included on the record.

King was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Drifters in 1988. He died in 2015 at the age of 76.

Here’s the full track list of Supernatural Soul:

“Stand by Me” — featuring Bette Smith & Ronnie Earl

“Supernatural Thing, Part I” — featuring Bootsy Collins

“Spanish Harlem” — featuring Rafael Riqueni

“Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)”

“Amor”

“Do It in the Name of Love”

“I Had a Love”

“Seven Letters”

“Stand by Me”

“Supernatural Thing, Part I” (Instrumental) — featuring Bootsy Collins

“Drifters Medley: This Magic Moment/Dance with Me/There Goes My Baby/Save the Last Dance for Me”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.