Survey reveals Hollywood’s 10 most popular celebrities

There’s just something about Jennifer Aniston. And Keanu Reeves. And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Way.com found that besides creating fan frenzies and ruling the court of pop culture opinions, they have been voted the most popular in Statista’s recent poll among 1,200 respondents.

Way.com // Statista

Most-liked actors and actresses

The 55-year-old Aniston, who keeps busy with HBO’s “The Morning Show,” ranked number one among females with 48% of the vote. Her famous role on “Friends” has cemented her as America’s sweetheart for decades.

Ironically, the runner-up nod goes to the highest-paid actress Angelina Jolie, who allegedly stole Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt away when they famously united for the ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ film in 2005. The 48-year-old Jolie earned 46% of the vote. She’ll be seen next in ‘Maria,’ a biopic chronicling the life of Maria Callas, one of the world’s greatest opera singers.

Rounding out the top five women are Anne Hathaway, Angela Bassett, and Julia Roberts, each with 42% of the vote.

Hathaway has won multiple honors, including an Academy Award and Golden Globe for her role in ‘Les Miserables’ in 2013. Angela Bassett’s breakthrough performance was when she played Tina Turner in ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It.’ She won a Golden Globe for that role and was nominated for an Academy Award.

Forever ‘Pretty Woman’ Julia Roberts continues to shine on-screen. At 56, she most recently starred with Ethan Hawke in the 2023 thriller ‘Leave the World Behind.’ She took home a Best Actress Oscar in 2001 for ‘Erin Brockovich.’

Denzel Washington wins most popular when it comes to leading men. The 69-year-old actor has earned accolade after accolade for scene-stealing performances and was named “The Greatest Actor of the 21st Century” by The New York Times in 2020. He’ll be seen next in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator 2’ in theaters in November.

Dwayne Johnson and Morgan Freeman tie for the runner-up for popularity. Johnson, a 51-year-old wrestler-turned-blockbuster star, boasts over 280 million Instagram followers—the fourth-largest following. And his Teremana tequila brand isn’t doing too poorly, either.

At 86 years old, Morgan Freeman has built his decades-long career showing off his brilliant talent and trademark voice in every performance he delivers. He won an Academy Award for ‘Million Dollar Baby’ but has been nominated five times for his work.

Keanu Reeves and Samuel L. Jackson round out the list for the guys. The 59-year-old Reeves has come a long way from his earlier iconic performance in ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.’ He became a bonafide action star with ‘The Matrix’ film series.

From films like ‘Pulp Fiction’ to ‘Django Unchained’, Samuel L. Jackson is a pure powerhouse. The 75-year-old received an Honorary Academy Award for his work in 2021.

This story was produced by Way.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.