Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” video hits 1 billion views on YouTube

Ron Wolfson/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A lot of people have been watching Survivor singing about “watching us all with the eye of the tiger.”

The 1982 video for the band’s iconic theme from Rocky III has hit 1 billion views on YouTube, making it the band’s first entry into the streaming platform’s Billion Views Club. 

The song, written expressly for Rocky III at the request of Sylvester Stallone, spent six weeks at #1 in 1982 and revived the fortunes of Survivor, whose previous albums had flopped. It also won them the Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group trophy at the 25th annual Grammy Awards.

Survivor’s next album, Caught In the Game, was a relative failure, but in 1984 they bounced back with Vital Signs, which featured new singer Jimi Jamison. It was a massive hit, featuring the top 10 singles “The Search Is Over” and “High On You.”

