106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Tears For Fears announce dates for The Tipping Point Tour Part II

Share
courtesy of Live Nation

Tears For Fears is returning to North America this summer. The band has announced dates for The Tipping Point Tour Part II. 

The trek, featuring special guest Cold War Kids, kicks off June 23 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, making stops in New York, Austin, Houston, Denver, Seattle and more, before wrapping August 2 in Los Angeles, California. 

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 4, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general sale set for Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at TearsForFears.com.

The tour is named after their most recent album, The Tipping Point, which Tears for Fears released in February 2022. It was their first album of new material in almost 18 years. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

The Neil Diamond musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ launching North American tour in 2024
2

Sly Stone dropping memoir this fall
3

Jennifer Aniston recalls hanging out at Cher’s house as a teen, sets record straight on eating all her food
4

Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight & more honored at the White House
5

Milwaukee Summerfest announces full lineup

Recently Played

If You Could Only SeeTonic
3:27pm
Dude (looks Like A Lady)Aerosmith
3:23pm
Dani CaliforniaRed Hot Chili Peppers
3:18pm
Take It EasyEagles
3:11pm
American WomanLenny Kravitz
3:07pm
View Full Playlist