106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Tears for Fears announces three-night Las Vegas residency

Share
Courtesy of Live Nation

Tears for Fears is headed to Las Vegas.

The duo, best known for hit songs “Shout,” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” and more, has booked a three-night residency, Songs for a Nervous Planet, at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been on the road and are very eager to share this live show experience with everyone,” Tears for Fears’ Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith say. “You can expect to hear tracks from our 2022 album The Tipping Point as well as fan favorites. Be sure to listen closely though as there may be something new sprinkled in there as well.”

The shows are set for Oct. 30, Nov. 1 and Nov 2. Various presales kick off Tuesday, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.

The three Vegas dates are the only shows Tears for Fears has on the schedule for 2024.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Listen to Every Dallas Cowboys Game LIVE on 106.5 JackFM!
2

UB40 to broadcast Red Red Wine tour show live from St. Augustine
3

Who are the most-followed TikTok creators in the US?
4

Melissa Etheridge headlining annual Women Who Rock benefit concert
5

No, Carole King isn’t playing in Central Park this October

Recently Played

My SharonaThe Knack
6:10am
LoserBeck
6:06am
Take On MeA-Ha
6:02am
Hungry Like The WolfDuran Duran
5:57am
Knockin' On Heaven'S DoorGuns N' Roses
5:51am
View Full Playlist