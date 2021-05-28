The Allman Brothers Band's 50th anniversary Madison Square Garden show to be released July 23
On March 10, 2020, right around the time the entire live entertainment industry shut down due to COVID-19, the surviving members of The Allman Brothers Band‘s final lineup performed a special 50th anniversary show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Now, that performance will be released on CD, DVD and Blu-ray, as well as digitally, on July 23.
For the show, the band mates rechristened themselves The Brothers.
Of the concert’s proximity to the worldwide shutdown, guitarist Derek Trucks later told Rolling Stone, “I know a bunch of people who had tickets who didn’t come. My parents were unable to make it. They were worried about traveling and their doctor told them not to hop on a plane to New York. So that was bittersweet in a lot of ways.”
The concert marked the first time that Trucks, Warren Haynes, Oteil Burbridge, Marc Quinones and Jaimoe had all been together onstage together since the 2017 deaths of founding members Butch Trucks and Gregg Allman.
Joining the band for the show were Duane Trucks, Chuck Leavell — a member of the band from 1972 to -1976 — and keyboard player Reese Wynans, who was a member of the band The Second Coming with future ABB founding members Dickey Betts and Berry Oakley, and who also was the keyboard player for Stevie Ray Vaughan‘s Double Trouble backing trio.
The Brothers/March 10, 2020/Madison Square Garden/New York, NY will be available to purchase on four CDs, three DVDs or two Blu-rays, while the video also will be available for streaming on both Nugs.net and on The Coda Collection, Amazon Prime’s recently launched music-themed streaming service.
Here’s the track listing:
First Set:
“Don’t Want You No More”
“It’s Not My Cross To Bear”
“Statesboro Blues”
“Revival”
“Trouble No More”
“Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’”
“Black Hearted Woman”
“Dreams”
“Hot ‘Lanta”
“Come and Go Blues”
“Soulshine”
“Stand Back”
“Jessica”
Second Set
“Mountain Jam”
“Blue Sky”
“Desdemona”
“Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More”
“Every Hungry Woman”
“Melissa”
“In Memory of Elizabeth Reed”
“No One to Run With”
“One Way Out”
Jaimoe & Warren Greetings
“Midnight Rider”
“Whipping Post”
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.