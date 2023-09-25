The Association’s Terry Kirkman dies at 83

Terry Kirkman, the singer-songwriter who was the founding member of the ’60s band The Association, passed away Saturday, September 23, at the age of 83.

“We’re saddened to report that Terry Kirkman passed away last night, RIP Terry,” read a post on The Association’s Facebook page. “He will live on in our hearts and in the music he so brilliantly wrote.”

The Association was known for their vocal harmonies. Kirkman wrote many of the California band’s hits, including their classic “Cherish,” which spent three weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1966. The song was certified Gold by the RIAA and earned the band three of their overall six Grammy nominations.

Other songs Kirkman wrote for The Association include “Everything That Touches You,” “Requiem for the Masses,” “Six Man Band” and others.

Kirkman left The Association in 1972, rejoined the group in 1979 and stayed until 1984. He and his bandmates got together once again in 2003 when they were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame.

