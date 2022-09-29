106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

The B-52s launching US farewell tour tonight in Connecticut

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

The B-52s are ready to roam around the U.S. one last time, and the influential new wave band is set to officially kick off their farewell tour tonight, September 29, with a show at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

The trek features a total of 19 shows and runs through a three-night stand, November 11-13, at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. The outing will include multiple-night engagements in Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas and San Francisco.

KC & the Sunshine Band will serve as The B-52s’ support act for the first eight concerts and the last five shows on the tour. The Tubes will be the opener at the San Francisco gigs, taking place October 28-30.

You can check out some video clips of The B-52s rehearsing for the trek on the group’s Facebook page. Visit TheB52s.com for the full list of tour dates.

