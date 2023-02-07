106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

The Beach Boys, Sheryl Crow & more set for New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now festival

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

The Beach Boys and Sheryl Crow are just a few of the artists set to play the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey. 

The two-day fest, which takes place September 16 and 17 at North Beach and Bradley Park, will be headlined by The Killers on Saturday and Foo Fighters on Sunday, with Crow booked for Saturday and The Beach Boys on Sunday’s bill. 

Other artists confirmed for this year’s festival include Living Colour, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, The Breeders, and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.

The festival will once again incorporate surf and art into the experience. The North Beach Rumble surf contest will return, featuring the best surfers from the East Coast. The art portion will go down at Stoke Henge, located just off the boardwalk, and feature returning artist Pork Chop with his jellyfish and surfboard arch. Transparent Gallery in Bradley Park will also display artwork from participating festival musicians.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, with a general sale date to follow if there are tickets left. Ticket info and the full lineup can be found at seahearnowfestival.com.

