The Byrds' Chris Hillman to release audiobook version of his 2020 memoir, 'Time Between,' in October

Last November, founding Byrds bassist Chris Hillman published an autobiography called Time Between: My Life as a Byrd, Burrito Brother and Beyond, and now an audiobook version is set for release on October 19.
In addition to Hillman reading the entire book, the audio version of Time Between also includes newly recorded snippets of 21 songs that span the influential musician’s long and wide-ranging career.
“Recording my narration for the book was far more challenging than I could have ever imagined,” Hillman notes. “For me it was completely different from going into a studio and recording music, and vocals, which I’ve been doing for nearly six decades.”
He adds, “We tossed around the idea of adding a bit of music to embellish the title of each chapter. Each chapter was named after a song I had written, and or had recorded. This began to take on a whole new dimension in the presentation.”
As previously reported, Time Between follows Hillman from his childhood in Southern California, through the adversity of his father’s death by suicide when he was a teenager, and the development of his passion for bluegrass music, to becoming a member of legendary ’60s folk-rock band The Byrds and beyond.
The book not only details Chris’ adventures with The Byrds, but also his experiences with The Flying Burrito Brothers, the influential country-rock band he co-founded with Gram Parsons, and with his later groups Manassas, Souther-Hillman-Furay, McGuinn, Clark & Hillman and The Desert Rose Band.
Meanwhile, Hillman has several concerts lined up this year and about a dozen in 2022 that will feature him performing with his former Desert Rose Band mates Herb Pedersen and John Jourgenson. Echoing his memoir’s title, the concerts have been dubbed “Time Between: An Evening of Stories and Songs.”
