The Cowsills to release first new album in nearly 30 years

1960s family pop group The Cowsills will release their first new album in almost 30 years, Rhythm of the World, on September 30.

The 11-track collection, which can be preordered now, is made up of new original songs. The title track has been released as an advance single via digital formats.

The group now features three Cowsill siblings — Bob, Paul and Susan.

Bob says the songs on Rhythm of the World were mostly written by the group in hotel rooms, dressing rooms and the tour bus while taking part in the Turtles-headlined Happy Together summer tour.

He explains that the lead track, “Ya Gotta Get Up!,” was inspired by Turtles singer Howard Kaylan‘s “exuberant plea with the audience each night of the tour,” while the closing song, “Katrina,” tells the story of brother Barry Cowsill‘s 2005 death in New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina devastated the city.

“[For] all the songs … we use melody and harmony to bring some love and the hope of peace to the world,” Bob notes. “We are thrilled to be here to claim our legacy and share our music!!!”

The Cowsills are best known for such hits as 1967’s “The Rain, the Park & Other Things” and their 1969 cover of the Broadway musical Hair‘s title song, which both peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group also served as the inspiration for The Partridge Family.

The Cowsills currently are part of the lineup of the 2022 Happy Together Tour, which runs through an August 29 show in Grand Island, Nebraska. The group also has several other concerts on their schedule, including performances on September 9 in Somers Point, New Jersey, and September 10 in New York City.

Here’s Rhythm of the World‘s full track list:

“Ya Gotta Get Up!”

“Lend a Hand”

“Hawks on the Line”

“Every Little Secret”

“Nuclear Winter”

“Rhythm of the World”

“Largo Nights”

“Goodbye’s Not Forever”

“The Long Run”

“Try to Believe It Too”

“Katrina”

