106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

The Cure announces dates for The Shows of a Lost World Tour

Share
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

The Cure is coming back to North America. The band just announced a new set of tour dates, which has them hitting 30 cities in the U.S. and Canada, including three-night stands at New York’s Madison Square Garden and at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. 

The Shows of a Lost World Tour, featuring special guests The Twilight Sad, kicks off May 10 in New Orleans, Louisiana, wrapping July 1 in Miami, Florida.

A Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale begins Wednesday, March 15. A complete list of tour dates, plus information on how to sign up for Verified Fan, can be found at thecure.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Sign Up for the 2023 Big Bass Bonanza Now
2

2023 Big Bass Bonanza Official Rules
3

Dolly Parton & Dionne Warwick share first collaboration, “Peace Like A River”
4

Don Henley honored with Milestone Award at 2023 ‘Pollstar’ Awards
5

Olivia Newton-John remembered by daughter, husband, fellow stars at state memorial service in Australia

Recently Played

DreamsFleetwood Mac
12:09pm
Somebody Told MeThe Killers
12:06pm
SomedaySugar Ray
11:59am
Dont You (forget About Me)Simple Minds
11:55am
The Kids Arent AlrightThe Offspring
11:46am
View Full Playlist