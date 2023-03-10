The Cure announces ticket policy to combat scalpers

The Cure recently announced a new North American tour, their first tour on the continent in seven years. To make sure their fans are able to get tickets, they just announced their ticket policy, which is being instituted in an attempt to keep tickets away from scalpers.

“We want the tour to be affordable for all fans, and we have a very wide (and we think very fair) range of pricing at every show,” the band shares. “Our ticketing partners have agreed to help minimize resale and keep prices at face value. Tickets for this tour will not be transferrable.”

If for some reason a ticket holder is unable to use the ticket, there will be the option to sell them at face value on a fan-to-fan ticket exchange.

This will be the policy in all states except New York, Illinois and Colorado, where, according to The Cure, “they actually have laws in place to protect scalpers.” These laws prohibit making tickets nontransferrable. The band, however, is encouraging fans in those states to only buy or sell their tickets at face value on ticket exchange sites.

And since the Ticketmaster Verified Fan sale doesn’t begin until Wednesday, The Cure has also warned fans that if they see any tickets already on sale on the secondary market they “are very likely to be fake,” adding they will work with Ticketmaster to cancel any legitimate tickets found on these sites.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.