The Cure debuts previously unreleased song “Another Happy Birthday” at Los Angeles show

The Cure‘s concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Tuesday featured the surprise debut of a previously unreleased song.

The track is titled “Another Happy Birthday” and may date back all the way to the ’90s. In a 1997 interview with MTV, frontman Robert Smith shared that he was working on a song called “Another Happy Birthday” that sounded “unlike anything The Cure have done before.”

“It’s not a verse-chorus-verse type of song, but more fluid,” he said.

Judging by fan-shot footage of the performance, which was posted by a channel called rock music, Smith’s 1997 comments could describe the 2023 version of “Another Happy Birthday,” though it’s certainly possible that the song could’ve changed in the last 26 years.

We’ll see if “Another Happy Birthday” will get an official studio release on The Cure’s long in-the-works new album, which Smith has been teasing since at least 2019. In a 2022 interview with NME, he said the album is called Songs of a Lost World and would arrive by October. While that didn’t happen, The Cure did name their tour Shows of a Lost World.

The Cure’s tour continues with two more Hollywood Bowl shows on Wednesday and Thursday.

