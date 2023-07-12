106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

The Cure earns highest-grossing tour of career with Shows of a Lost World North American outing

Share
Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images

The Cure‘s Shows of a Lost World North American tour was the highest-grossing run of the band’s career.

According to Billboard, the outing earned a total of $37.5 million from 547,000 tickets sold. In addition to besting all of The Cure’s international tours, that figure is more than double the $18 million Robert Smith and company brought in during their second highest-grossing North American tour, which took place in 2016.

Shows of a Lost World marked The Cure’s first full headlining run through the U.S. since that 2016 tour. It kicked off May 10 in New Orleans and concluded July 1 in Miami.

Prior to the tour, Smith channeled his inner Eddie Vedder and criticized Ticketmaster for imposing exorbitant fees on top of the ticket prices. As a result, Ticketmaster gave a partial refund for the fees charged.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Documentary on Elvis Presley’s 1968 comeback special to air on Paramount+
2

Melissa Etheridge recounts strange encounter with young fan early in her caree
3

Belinda Carlisle talks new tour, reveals the one Go-Go’s song always in the set
4

Cyndi Lauper drops song for new Prime Video series ‘The Horror of Delores Roach’
5

UB40 on their UB45 tour: “Even if you’re at the age now where you want to sit down, it’s not going to happen”

Recently Played

Bennie And The JetsElton John
6:31pm
Hypnotize [radio Mix]Notorious B.i.g.
6:27pm
Free FallinTom Petty
6:23pm
RockstarNickelback
6:13pm
FootlooseKenny Loggins
6:09pm
View Full Playlist