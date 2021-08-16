      Weather Alert

The Cure's Simon Gallup announces departure from band

Aug 16, 2021 @ 10:00am

The Cure bassist Simon Gallup has left the band.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Gallup wrote, “With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure! Good luck to them all.”

Responding to a comment on the post, Gallup shared that he is “OK,” but adds he “just go fed up of betrayal.”

Gallup played with The Cure from 1979 to 1982, and then again from 1984 all the way to his departure this year. He’s been the band’s longest-tenured non-Robert Smith member.

Smith previously called Gallup his “best friend” in a 2019 NME interview, adding that the bassist has been the “heart” of The Cure’s live band. He was one of 10 Cure members to be inducted along with the band into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Neither The Cure nor Smith has publicly commented on Gallup’s post as of late Monday morning.

Meanwhile, The Cure has long been working on one or several new albums. The group’s most recent studio effort is 2008’s 4:13 Dream.

