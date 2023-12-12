The Go-Go’s Jane Wiedlin says famed radio DJ sexually assaulted her when she was a teen

The Go-Go’s Jane Wiedlin has accused radio DJ and former nightclub owner Rodney Bingenheimer of sexually assaulting her when she was just a teen. Wiedlin’s accusations are detailed in a new Rolling Stone article, which features similar allegations made by four other women.

Wiedlin describes the assault in detail to the mag, noting it happened in 1974 at Bingenheimer’s Los Angeles club English Disco. She says she was about 15 at the time, while Bingenheimer was 27.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer previously described the assault, but this is the first time she named Bingenheimer as the one who assaulted her. She’d discussed the incident in the 2016 book Under the Big Black Sun by X co-founder John Doe.

Bingenheimer was previously the subject of an April lawsuit filed by Runaways songwriter and co-founder Kari Krome. In it, she claimed she was groomed and sexually assaulted by the DJ when she was underage. She also sued the Runaways’ late manager Kim Fowley, claiming he, too, sexually assaulted her.

