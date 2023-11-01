‘The Heart of Rock and Roll,’ a Huey Lewis and the News musical, opening on Broadway in 2024

The Heart of Rock and Roll will be beating on Broadway this spring.

The new musical comedy is named after the Huey Lewis and the News hit and featuring the group’s songs. It will start previews March 29 at New York’s James Earl Jones Theatre, with opening night set for April 22.

According to a press release, the show is about “two 30-somethings who know exactly what they want from life, until they find each other.” Huey Lewis hits like “The Power of Love,” “Workin’ for A Livin’,” “Stuck With You” and “If This Is It” provide the soundtrack for the story.

“Working on our show has been so gratifying,” says Huey in a statement. “I’ve always been a storyteller, and it’s a thrill to see my songs woven together in service of a fantastic, new story. That it will all take place on the world’s most prestigious stage – Broadway – just makes the ride that much sweeter.”

Tickets for the show are now on sale at Telecharge.com or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400.

