‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’ flatlines: Huey Lewis musical to close

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The Heart of Rock and Roll may still be beating, but it won’t be doing so on Broadway much longer. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Huey Lewis and the News jukebox musical, The Heart of Rock and Roll, will close after its matinee on Sunday.

The show features such classic Huey Lewis and the News songs as “Hip to Be Square,” “Workin For A Livin,’” “Do You Believe In Love,” “I Want a New Drug,” “If This Is It” and “The Power of Love.” 

The Heart of Rock and Roll opened April 22 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, and will have played 24 previews and 72 performances by the time it closes. 

But it may not be the last folks see of the musical. Producer Hunter Arnold said in a statement that they are in talks for a national tour and international productions of the show. The Broadway cast recording is also streaming now.

