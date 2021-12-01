The Jacksons team up with Hard Rock International for series of casino concerts in 2022

The Jacksons are partnering with Hard Rock International for a series of performances at Hard Rock and Seminole casino venues around the U.S. that will kick off with four concerts in February 2022.
The confirmed shows are scheduled to take place on February 18 at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in the group’s hometown of Gary, Indiana; February 21 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida; February 23 at the Seminole Casino Hotel in Immokalee, Florida; and February 24 at the Seminole Casino in Coconut Creek, Florida.
Tickets for the first two concerts will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, December 1, at 10 a.m. ET, while tickets for the second two shows will be available to the public starting Friday, December 3, at 10 a.m. ET.
The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana features a 37-foot-tall guitar marquee that was designed to replicate an original guitar owned by late Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson. The casino also houses a collection of Jackson memorabilia that includes one of Michael Jackson‘s iconic gloves and a suit Janet Jackson wore during her Velvet Rope tour.
“We are so honored and excited to be performing at a venue that means so much to us,” says Jacksons member Tito Jackson. “To be able to perform at four iconic Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, including in our hometown, is truly humbling and we cannot wait to give fans a memorable experience.”
The group’s partnership with Hard Rock International is expected to extend beyond 2022. For more information, visit HardRock.com.
As previously reported, The Jacksons are also among the many artists who will be performing on the 2022 edition of the Ultimate Disco Cruise, which sets sail from Miami on February 26.
