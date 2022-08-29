The Rascals’ Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish teaming up for fall US tour

Bobby Bank/WireImage

One half of the original lineup of Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Rascals — singer/keyboardist Felix Cavaliere and guitarist Gene Cornish — are teaming up for a fall U.S. tour celebrating the legendary “blue-eyed soul” group’s musical legacy.

The Rascals Featuring Felix Cavaliere & Gene Cornish‘s Time Peace Tour 2022 currently includes five confirmed dates, all in the Northeastern U.S., running from a November 11 concert in Staten Island, New York, through a November 18 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. More dates are expected to be announced soon.

“We’re so grateful for the fans, this is for them,” says Cavaliere, who recently published an autobiography titled Memoir of a Rascal…From Pelham, NY to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Adds Cornish, who received a pacemaker in 2018 after collapsing on stage during a show, “This gives us another chance to play together and do it for the fans.”

Fans who come out to the shows can expect to hear such Rascals classics as “Good Lovin’,” “Groovin’,” “A Beautiful Morning,” “I’ve Been Lonely Too Long” and “People Got to Be Free.”

Prior to the Time Peace Tour, Cavaliere and his group Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals have a pair of co-headlining concerts lined up with Micky Dolenz of The Monkees on October 22 in Reno, Nevada, and October 23 in Phoenix.

Felix’s band also has a series of concerts in Hawaii running from January 26 through January 29.

Visit FelixCavaliereMusic.com for his full itinerary.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.