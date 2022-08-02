The Rolling Stones, U2 among Pollstar’s top touring artists of the last 42 years

David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns; Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

A variety of famous veteran acts populate the top of Pollstar‘s new lists of the top touring artists by total box-office grosses and total ticket sales, based on information the concert-industry publication began collecting in 1980.

At #1 of top-grossing touring artists are The Rolling Stones, who have brought in a whopping $2.17 billion between July 7, 1980, and July 1, 2022.

Not far behind The Stones are U2, who landed in second place on the tally with $2.12 billion in concert grosses.

Other artists in the top 10 of the list are Elton John at #3 with $1.75 billion; Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at #4 with $1.53 billion; Madonna at #5 with $1.39 billion; Celine Dion at #6 with $1.35 billion; Bon Jovi at #7 with $1.33 billion; the Eagles at #8 with $1.31 billion; and Paul McCartney at #10 with $1.19 billion.

A bit lower on the tally are Billy Joel at #11, Pink Floyd‘s Roger Waters at #18 and Rod Stewart at #19.

The top touring artists by ticket sales are U2, with 26.2 million sold. The Stones are in third place at #3 with 22.1 million, with Springsteen & the E Street Band at #4 with 20.8 million, Elton at #5 with 19.8 million, Bon Jovi at #7 with 17.8 million, Joel at #8 with 17 million and The Grateful Dead rounding out the top 10 with 15.5 million.

You can check out the full lists at Pollstar.com.

