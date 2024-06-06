106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

The Romantics drop off Totally Tubular festival, The Tubes added to lineup

Share
courtesy of Totally Tubular Festival

The upcoming Totally Tubular festival, celebrating the music of the ’80s, has made a lineup change.

The festival, which kicks off June 25 in Seattle and runs through July 28 in Cleveland, has added The Tubes, remembered for their hit “She’s A Beauty,” to the lineup. They will be on the bill from opening night until July 14.

But that’s not the only change. Previously announced performers The Romantics, best known for their hit “What I Like About You,” have dropped off the fest “due to an unforeseen medical situation.” In addition, Wang Chung has been added to additional dates.

The rest of the lineup includes Thomas DolbyThompson Twins’ Tom BaileyModern EnglishMen Without Hats, Bow Wow Wow and Tommy Tutone.

A full list of dates and lineups for each show can be found at totallytubularfestival.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

5 celebrities who you may not know are serious sports bettors
2

Dan Fogelberg’s collection of art and sculptures going under the hammer in June
3

Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” video hits 1 billion views on YouTube
4

Cher scores legal victory in suit against Sonny Bono’s widow
5

Barry Manilow returns to London stage after canceling show due to illness

Recently Played

You Shook Me All Night LongAc/Dc
3:52am
If You Could Only SeeTonic
3:48am
Come On EileenDexy'S Midnight Runners
3:44am
Hotel CaliforniaEagles
3:37am
Whoomp! (There It Is)Tag Team
3:33am
View Full Playlist