The Sweet releases new single, “Little Miracle”

The Sweet are back with new music, releasing the new single “Little Miracle,” along with an accompanying video starring model Dominique Mercedes.

The Sweet, who hit it big in the ’70s with hits like “Little Willy” and “The Ballroom Blitz,” was originally comprised of lead vocalist Brian Connolly, bassist Steve Priest, drummer Mick Tucker and guitarist Andy Scott. After Connolly and Tucker passed away in 1977 and 2002, respectively, Priest continued on with the band.

Priest passed away in 2020, but wanted the band to live on. The current incarnation includes his later bandmates, bassist Stevie Stewart and drummer Richie Onori, along with frontman Patrick Alan Stone, guitarist Jimmy Burkard and keyboardist Dave Schulz.

The Sweet have several shows coming up this year, including a concert in Hollywood, California, on Thursday. A complete list of dates can be found at thesweetband.com.

