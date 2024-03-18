This is what Sinéad O’Connor would look like as a Bratz doll

Many tributes to the late Sinéad O’Connor poured in following her death in July 2023, but this latest one comes from a bit of an unexpected source.

The company Bratz has shared a mock-up of the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer as one of its signature dolls in celebration of March being Women’s History Month.

“Women’s Month continues with Sinéad O’Connor, an Irish singer, songwriter, and activist with a passion for 90z grunge fashion,” Bratz writes in an Instagram post. “O’Connor, who passed away in 2023, first debuted her scorchin’ buzzcut in 1987 when she was just 20 years old — two years after she signed her record deal.”

Fans in the comments seemed split on the idea of a Sinéad O’Connor Bratz doll. While some left comments such as “We need this IRL,” others were less enthused, writing, “Wow she would not be happy about this.”

