106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Ticketmaster canceled sales of 7,000 Cure tickets, Robert Smith says

Share
Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images

As Robert Smith‘s battle with Ticketmaster continues, the Cure frontman now says that the company has canceled 7,000 tickets purchased for the band’s upcoming North American tour.

In a tweet published Friday, which deviated from his usual all-caps style, Smith writes, “Approx 7k tickets across approx 2200 orders have been cancelled.”

“These are tickets acquired with fake accounts/listed on secondary resale sites,” the tweet continues. “[Ticketmaster] have identified specific locations from secondary postings.”

In a follow-up tweet, Smith adds, “If you believe you have been wrongly cancelled contact @TMFanSupport.”

Smith previously criticized Ticketmaster for what many fans felt were exorbitant fees added onto ticket prices for the tour, writing that he was “sickened” by the situation. As a result, Ticketmaster eventually issued a partial refund for the fees that had been charged.

The Cure’s tour, which marks their first full U.S. headlining run in seven years, begins May 10 in New Orleans.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Parliament-Funkadelic’s Clarence “Fuzzy” Haskins dies at 81
2

Duran Duran confirms new project featuring original guitarist Andy Taylor
3

Sly Stone dropping memoir this fall
4

Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight & more honored at the White House
5

Jennifer Aniston recalls hanging out at Cher’s house as a teen, sets record straight on eating all her food

Recently Played

Livin On A PrayerBon Jovi
7:20am
Song 2Blur
7:15am
DreamsFleetwood Mac
7:10am
Sugar Were Goin DownFall Out Boy
7:07am
How To Save A LifeThe Fray
6:59am
View Full Playlist