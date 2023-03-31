Ticketmaster canceled sales of 7,000 Cure tickets, Robert Smith says
As Robert Smith‘s battle with Ticketmaster continues, the Cure frontman now says that the company has canceled 7,000 tickets purchased for the band’s upcoming North American tour.
In a tweet published Friday, which deviated from his usual all-caps style, Smith writes, “Approx 7k tickets across approx 2200 orders have been cancelled.”
“These are tickets acquired with fake accounts/listed on secondary resale sites,” the tweet continues. “[Ticketmaster] have identified specific locations from secondary postings.”
In a follow-up tweet, Smith adds, “If you believe you have been wrongly cancelled contact @TMFanSupport.”
Smith previously criticized Ticketmaster for what many fans felt were exorbitant fees added onto ticket prices for the tour, writing that he was “sickened” by the situation. As a result, Ticketmaster eventually issued a partial refund for the fees that had been charged.
The Cure’s tour, which marks their first full U.S. headlining run in seven years, begins May 10 in New Orleans.
