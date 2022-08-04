Tickets for screenings to new a-ha film ‘True North’ on sale today

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing & Sony Music Entertainment

The recently announced film companion to veteran Norwegian pop-rock band a-ha‘s upcoming album, True North, will get its premiere in select theaters worldwide on September 15. Tickets for the screenings went on sale Thursday at ahaTrueNorth.com.

The True North film features the “Take On Me” group performing and recording the songs for the album with Norway’s Arctic Philharmonic orchestra at a studio in Bodø, Norway, located just south of the Arctic Circle.

The movie also captures the band members discussing the project around Bodø and features vignettes where actors portray life in the northern region of Norway.

In addition, the screenings will include a special behind-the-scenes featurette, exclusive to cinemas. You can check out a teaser trailer for the movie now on a-ha’s official YouTube channel.

The True North album will be released October 21 and can be preorderd now. The record’s lead single, “I’m In,” is available now via digital formats. A music video for the song that features footage from the companion film can be viewed on YouTube.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.