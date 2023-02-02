Tom Jones’ “Delilah” banned from Welsh stadium

Decca Music Group

One of Tom Jones’ classic tunes will never be played in a Cardiff, Wales, stadium again. Sky News reports that Principality Stadium has officially banned choirs from performing Jones’ tune “Delilah” due to its controversial lyrics about the murder of a woman by her jealous partner.

The Welsh Ruby Union says the song was removed from halftime playlists at the stadium in 2015, but now the stadium has issued the same ban to choirs performing there.

“’Delilah’ will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium,” says a spokesperson for the stadium. “Guest choirs have also more recently been requested not to feature the song during their pre-match performances and throughout games.”

The song has been popular with fans at rugby matches, and while the stadium won’t play it anymore, there are no restrictions placed on fans who want to sing it.

Jones has commented on the controversy surrounding the tune, arguing people were taking it too literally and adding that it didn’t make light of violence against women.

