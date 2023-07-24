Tom Jones hits out at “Delilah” Welsh rugby ban

Tom Jones is not happy that his classic song “Delilah” is no longer being played at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The stadium had removed the song from halftime playlists in 2015 because of its controversial lyrics about the murder of a women by her jealous partner, and in February, also banned choirs from performing the tune there.

The BBC reports that Jones addressed the banning during his recent concert Cardiff Castle, urging fans to continue singing it regardless of any bans.

“You can’t stop us singing ‘Delilah.’ Can you imagine… Who was the man who didn’t want us to sing ‘Delilah’?,” he told the crowd. “He stopped the choir from singing but he didn’t stop the crowd from singing it. And we will keep singing it too.”

At the time of the banning, the Welsh Rugby Union released a statement saying it “condemns domestic violence of any kind,” adding of the song, “we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter.”

Jones previously commented on the controversy surrounding the tune, arguing people were taking it too literally and that it didn’t make light of violence against women.

