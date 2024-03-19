Tony Bennett’s catalog acquired, with restaurant and watch line in the works

Legendary singer Tony Bennett may be gone, but his music and likeness will live on thanks to a new deal his estate has made with the artist and brand development company Iconoclast.

Billboard reports that Iconoclast has purchased Bennett’s music catalog, along with the rights to his name and image likeness, with several projects already in the works, including a Bennett-branded restaurant in New York and a series of luxury watches with Bulova.

Plus, a new Paramount+ documentary is in the works called The Lady and The Legend, which will focus on his work with Lady Gaga.

“In working with Tony for over 40 years, my philosophy was always that I didn’t manage a career but, rather, managed a legacy,” said the singer’s son and manager, Danny Bennett. “Iconoclast … will continue this tradition.”

Iconoclast’s Olivier Chastan adds, “Tony’s legacy is one of character, integrity, kindness and courage. We are truly honored to be the custodians of this incredible and historical legend.”

Bennett passed away July 21 at the age of 98 following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.