106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Tony Iommi hopes fans will embrace the Black Sabbath ballet

Share
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Rehearsals have begun for the upcoming Black Sabbath ballet, and guitarist Tony Iommi is still pretty shocked it’s happening. 

“I wouldn’t have believed them really, to be honest,” he tells Birmingham World when asked if he ever imagined Black Sabbath’s music could be turned into a ballet. “I’m looking at our music differently now with this, because it is being interpreted in a different way.”

He adds, “I never thought for a minute, we would have people dancing to Black Sabbath and ‘War Pigs’ and ‘Iron Man.’ But here we are, you know.”

While the music is being interpreted for ballet, Iommi says it hasn’t changed so much that fans can’t recognize the tunes, noting he’s “very happy” with how things are going.  

As for whether he thinks heavy metal fans will embrace ballet after this, he says, “I certainly hope so. I mean, it is a strange combination, but you’ve got to push the boat out.” 

The Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Black Sabbath – The Ballet is set to run from September 23 to September 30 at the Birmingham HippodromeTheatre Weekly reports that it will then move to London’s Sadler’s Wells from October 18 to 21, with tickets going on sale May 22.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Singer Leo Sayer marries partner of almost 39 years
2

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus hints at tour of hologram show ‘Voyages’
3

David Foster sells rights to his income from writing hits for Celine, Madonna, Whitney and more
4

With a week to go, George Michael & Cyndi Lauper lead Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote
5

Roberta Flack to receive honorary degree from Berklee College of Music

Recently Played

She Drives Me CrazyFine Young Cannibals
3:13pm
My Hero [album Version]Foo Fighters
3:08pm
Under PressureQueen & David Bowie
2:59pm
Mony MonyBilly Idol
2:51pm
Come As You AreNirvana
2:47pm
View Full Playlist