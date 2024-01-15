Tony Orlando announces farewell tour dates

Tony Orlando is getting ready to say goodbye to the road. The legendary singer has just announced he’ll play his final concert on March 22 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, which will be his 65th show at the venue.

Orlando’s farewell to touring kicks off with a three-night stand at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas, marking a wrap to his 51-year career as a Vegas headliner. His final dates also include stops in Niagara Falls, Canada; Des Plaines and St. Charles, Illinois; and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

A complete list of dates can be found at tonyorlando.com.

As for why he’s decided to retire from touring, the 79-year-old Orlando tells Billboard that his age and touring costs factored into the decision.

“I still hit the ball, I just can’t run the bases!!!” he says. “It’s also time for me to satisfy my creative juices with the need in me to produce, create new products from films, to Broadway shows, to streaming new product.”

He adds, “Performing live shows for 63 years has been a glorious dream come true run! … But now it’s time to grow and turn a new page in my life. How exciting!”

