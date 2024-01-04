106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Totally Tubular Festival to celebrate the ’80s with Thomas Dolby, Modern English and more

courtesy of Totally Tubular Festival

A new tour is set to launch this year celebrating the music of the ’80s.

The Totally Tubular Festival will hit 17 cities this summer, with a lineup that includes Thomas DolbyThompson Twins’ Tom BaileyModern EnglishMen Without HatsThe Romantics and The Plimsouls, with Tommy Tutone playing select cities. 

The tour kicks off June 28 in Santa Barbara, California, and hits Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, Boston, New York City and more, before wrapping July 27 in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

“This is a dream lineup for those who love the music of the early 1980’s, and for those who want to relive the days when life was…plain and simply–a total party,” Jon Pleeter, CPO (Chief Party Officer) of Totally Tubular Festival, shares. “The choruses were big, and the hooks were bigger—the party didn’t end.” 

So far, there’s no word on when tickets for the tour will go on sale.

