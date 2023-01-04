True Colors: Cyndi Lauper learns about her ancestors in new season of PBS’ ‘Finding Your Roots’

PBS

es, girls just wanna have fun, but sometimes they just wanna learn about their family’s history. Cyndi Lauper is one of the celebrities featured on the new season of the PBS series Finding Your Roots.

The show’s ninth season premiered Tuesday night; Cyndi’s episode airs January 24 at 8 p.m. ET. In the episode, Cyndi shares the story of how her mother’s own dreams of music stardom were shattered by her stubborn Sicilian grandfather. Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. then uses historical records to give Cyndi a more complete picture of her Sicilian relatives, all the way back to the 1700s.

Gates also reveals information about one of Cyndi’s Swiss relatives on her father’s side, who took part in an important rebellion in the 1600s.

The same episode also features actors Danny Trejo and Jamie Chung exploring their backgrounds in, respectively, Mexico and Korea.

Other guests on Finding Your Roots this season include Carol Burnett, Niecy Nash, Viola Davis, David Duchovny, Joe Manganiello and Claire Danes.

