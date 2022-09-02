Tune in to watch all-star tribute to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins on Saturday

Courtesy of Foo Fighters

The first of two tribute concerts honoring late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins takes place Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The star-studded event, which will feature a towering roster of guests performing alongside Foo members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee, is set to stream live via Paramount+ and MTV’s YouTube channel beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

An hour-long version of the concert will also air as a special on CBS on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET. MTV will also air a two-hour special later in September.

The many artists joining the Foos in London for the tribute include Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson, the Joe Walsh-fronted James Gang, Led Zeppelin‘s John Paul Jones, The Pretenders‘ Chrissie Hynde and Martin Chambers, The Police‘s Stewart Copeland, Nile Rodgers of Chic, Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, and Wolfgang Van Halen.

Grohl’s daughter Violet and Hawkins’ son Shane are also on the bill, as is Taylor’s cover band Chevy Metal.

You can view a full list of participants at TaylorHawkinsTributeConcert.com, which also features personal messages from a number of the guest artists sharing their memories of Hawkins and what it means for them to be performing in his honor.

Hawkins died on March 25 at age 50. The second tribute concert will be held at Kia Forum near Los Angeles on September 27.

