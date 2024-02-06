UB40 announces dates for Red Red Wine tour

UB40 is heading back to the States for another tour this year.

The band just announced dates for their summer Red Red Wine tour, kicking off July 2 in New York City, with dates confirmed through August 11 in Melbourne, Florida, and more shows to be added. The outing will feature The English Beat, Maxi Priest, Inner Circle, Third World and Fastest Land Animal as special guests on select dates.

The Red Red Wine tour will follow the release of UB40’s brand new album, UB45, celebrating their 45th anniversary, on April 19.

“We’re excited to get back to the States again for our third year in a row, as we love coming to America,” UB40 guitarist Robin Campbell shares. “We can’t wait to play songs from our new album that we’re so very proud of, showcasing [lead singer] Matt Doyle’s vocals on the tracks. He’s brought a new lease of life to our music.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale February 7 and 8, with the general onsale for most shows happening February 9. A complete list of dates can be found at ub40.global.

