UB40 details new album, ‘UB45’

UB40 has shared some new details about their upcoming album, UB45, which is set for release on April 19.

The album is described as a “celebration of the past, present, and future of the band” as they celebrate their 45th anniversary. It features both a mix of new songs and reimagined versions of their classic tracks.

And the band is giving fans their first preview of the record with the release of the new single “Gimme Some Kind of Sign,” a cover of the ’60s track originally recorded by Brenton Woods.

UB45 is available for preorder now.

UB40 is getting ready to spend their summer in the U.S., kicking off their Red Red Wine tour July 2 in New York City, with dates confirmed through August 11 in Melbourne, Florida. The outing will feature The English Beat, Maxi Priest, Inner Circle, Third World and Fastest Land Animal as special guests on select dates. UB40’s complete schedule can be found at ub40.global.

Here is the track list for UB45:

“Home”

“Food for Thought”

“King”

“Champion”

“Tyler”

“Trouble”

“Red Red Wine”

“Fool Me Once”

“Cherry Oh Baby”

“Say Nothing”

“Sing Our Own Song”

“Gimme Some Kinda Sign”

“Kingston Town”

“Hope She’ll Be Happier”

