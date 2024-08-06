UB40 to broadcast Red Red Wine tour show live from St. Augustine

UB40 is giving fans a chance to enjoy their live show from the comfort of their own home.

The reggae band, best known for songs like “Red Red Wine” and “I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You,” is set to broadcast their Aug. 10 concert from the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Florida, live on the streaming platform Veeps.

The show is a stop on their current Red Red Wine tour, celebrating the band’s 45th anniversary and their recent album UB45.

The concert will be available to Veeps All Access subscribers. Individual tickets can also be purchased for $19.99. More info can be found at veeps.com.

UB40’s Red Red Wine tour hits Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday. They have U.S. dates booked through Aug. 16 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at ub40.global.

