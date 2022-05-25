UvaldeStrong

SPECIAL REPORT: Texas Governor Greg Abbott says at least 14 kids and one teacher are dead after an “active shooter” was reported at an elementary school in Ulvade, Texas. https://t.co/Rvd8W6AGTV https://t.co/8wHS0UUrbL
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 24, 2022
This thread will be dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
As a parent, my heart is broken seeing these faces and their ages.
My condolences to their families during this difficult time 🙏🏻
Xavier Lopez, 10. He was a 4th grader at Robb Elementary. pic.twitter.com/261cSEBFZ3
— Natasha ⚯͛ (@ndelriego) May 25, 2022
