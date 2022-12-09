Watch animated video for José Feliciano’s new holiday song, “Viva La Navidad”

Anthem Records

More than 50 years after he first wished the world “Feliz Navidad,” José Feliciano has a new holiday song, and you can watch the animated video for it now.

The upbeat song is called “Viva La Navidad (Long Live Christmas),” and you can find it on the Puerto Rican guitarist’s latest album, Love & Christmas. In the clip, an animated version of Feliciano, 77, is shown riding a sleigh across the world and sing along with a band of snowmen. It’s the first original Christmas song Feliciano has written since “Feliz Navidad.”

In addition to the new holiday song, Love & Christmas includes Feliciano’s takes on classics like Jimi Hendrix‘s “Purple Haze,” the Bee Gees‘ “To Love Somebody” and Michael Jackson‘s “Human Nature.”

