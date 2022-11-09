106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Watch Cher in futuristic ad for new Balmain bag, The Blaze

Share
Watch Cher in futuristic ad for new Balmain bag, The Blaze

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In September, Cher was a surprise guest at the finale of the Balmain fashion show in Paris. Now, she’s starring in a new ad for the luxury label’s new bag: The Blaze.

At the fashion show, Cher wore a skintight, black jumpsuit with pointy shoulders and black platform shoes. In the ad, she’s wearing the same outfit and is shown seated on a throne. When she gets up, we see she’s attached to a massive wall by numerous, snake-like “plugs.” As she continues walking, the plugs detach.

As lots of futuristic special effects and lighting surround her, Cher intones, “All of us invent ourselves.” As the new bag appears in her hand, she adds, “Some of us just have more imagination than others.”

The Blaze bags are priced from $2600 to $3500 each.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

John Oates talks new solo single, says it’s “an honor” to be a Movember campaign spokesperson
2

The Power of Money: Huey Lewis and the News sells catalog for a reported $20 million
3

Rick Springfield announces pair of Las Vegas residency dates
4

Don McLean, Ray Stevens, Vince Gill among the 2022 Musicians Hall of Fame inductees
5

Upcoming Micky Dolenz tour to spotlight new super-deluxe edition of The Monkees’ ‘Headquarters’

Recently Played

(oh) Pretty WomanVan Halen
6:25pm
Stairway To HeavenLed Zeppelin
6:10pm
My Hero [album Version]Foo Fighters
6:06pm
Summer Of 69Bryan Adams
6:02pm
The Kids Arent AlrightThe Offspring
5:59pm
View Full Playlist