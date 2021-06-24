      Weather Alert

Watch Paul McCartney & other music stars in trailer for new Mark Ronson series 'Watch the Sound'

Jun 24, 2021 @ 12:00pm

©Mary McCartney

Back in April, Apple TV+ announced a new series called Watch the Sound, hosted by the famed producer Mark Ronson and featuring a variety of guest artists, including Paul McCartney. Now, a trailer for the show has arrived.

The clip features the Beatles legend and others as they talk with Ronson about their approach to songwriting — specifically when it comes to, well, the “sound” of music.

“I’ve always been obsessed with how things sound,” Ronson shares. “It’s the difference between a great song and an iconic recording.”

In the trailer, Ronson asks McCartney about the “seagull” sample on The Beatles’ Revolver song “Tomorrow Never Knows.” “I think it’s just me,” McCartney says. “Pure genius, Mark.”

Watch the Sound also features Sean Ono Lennon, ex-Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor, Gary Numan, Foo FightersDave Grohl, Mike D and Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys, and many others. The series premieres on July 30.

