106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Watch the new trailer for Melissa Etheridge doc, ‘Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken’

Share
Courtesy of Paramount+

Melissa Etheridge is giving fans their first look at her upcoming two-part docuseries Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken.

The series follows five female prisoners in the Topeka Correctional Facility in Kansas, Melissa’s home state. In the new trailer for the show, some of those women open up about their struggles with addiction. Melissa also talks about how addiction touched her own life; her son Beckett died of an overdose in 2020.

All of the woman featured in the series have written letters to Melissa, and the clip shows the rock star talking about her plans to stage a concert for them, where she’ll sing a new original song inspired by those letters.

“The best I can do is to be a light that can hold these people up and says you matter,” says Melissa in the clip. 

Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken will debut July 9 on Paramount+.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

5 celebrities who you may not know are serious sports bettors
2

The best U.S. summer music festivals in 2024
3

Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” video hits 1 billion views on YouTube
4

Telluride Flyaway Vacation Contest Rules
5

Dan Fogelberg’s collection of art and sculptures going under the hammer in June

Recently Played

One Night In BangkokMurray Head
3:59am
Any Way You Want ItJourney
3:56am
It Wasn'T MeShaggy
3:52am
Semi Charmed Life [Radio Edit]Third Eye Blind
3:48am
JeremyPearl Jam
3:43am
View Full Playlist