Wham! Netflix doc gives a big bump to the pop duo’s classic hits

The new Netflix documentary about Wham! evidently made a lot of fans wake themselves up and stream-stream.

Billboard reports that the critically acclaimed documentary, which charts the four-year career of the duo of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, has resulted in a 41% increase in streaming of their catalog and a 537% increase in their digital sales.

That catalog includes the number-one hits “Careless Whisper,” “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Everything She Wants” as well as the top 10 singles “Freedom,” “I’m Your Man” and “The Edge of Heaven.”

If you want all of those in one place, the recently released compilation Wham! The Singles: Echoes from the Edge of Heaven includes them all on vinyl and CD.

George Michael’s solo career has also benefited, as he’s seen a 30% increase in his catalog and a 187% increase in his digital sales.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.