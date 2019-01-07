WINNERS @ the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards

Here’s the complete list of winners at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday night in Beverly Hills, California:
FILM
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Green Book
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Roma (Mexico)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Best Director – Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
Music & lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt
TELEVISION
Best Television Series – Drama
The Americans (FX Networks)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Assassination of Gianni Versace (FX Networks)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
The Inaugural Carol Burnett Award for Television Special Achievement
Carol Burnett
Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement
Jeff Bridges