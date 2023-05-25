106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Work For Jack!
Want a fun job that earns serious money?  Like the idea of helping East Texas businesses reach their maximum potential through effective marketing that utilizes one of the most powerful radio stations in our region?  You could be exactly who we’re looking for!

We’re looking for an A+ sales professional ( but, we’d take a good B-) in the Tyler, Texas area.  If that’s you or someone you know – here’s your chance!  Apply here and take the next step in your career with 106.5 Jack fm!

Work For Jack!
