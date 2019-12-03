Get ready for World Trick Shot Day on the first Tuesday of December. The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, the originators of the trick shot, bring this celebration to give enthusiasts a chance to showcase their most impressive shots.
Like the Harlem Globetrotters, this day celebrates the trick shot. Every opportunity should be taken to capture your best trick shot. Demonstrate every twist, jump, and flip. Trick shots are not only entertaining, but they’re also inspiring. Gravity-defying feats of physics take trick shots to the next level. Be sure to share yours!
If you don’t perform trick shots, be sure to support someone who does. Cheer them on and offer to record their amazing attempts and successes. Where will your next trick shot be?
HOW TO OBSERVE #WorldTrickShotDay
Record a video of your best trick shot and post it on social media using the hashtag, #WorldTrickShotDay
WORLD TRICK SHOT DAY HISTORY
The Globetrotters created World Trick Shot Day to give fans all around the world the court and celebrate with them all the amazing shots they too are capable of developing and performing!
The Harlem Globetrotters made their first shot in 1926 and have been leading innovators in the world of sports and entertainment since. They gained popularity with their on-court antics and amazing abilities on the basketball court. Today, the Harlem Globetrotters hold numerous world records for their feats and continue to push the limits of the game. They recently added a 4-point line, an innovation that is the first of its kind.