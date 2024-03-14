You Could Win $5000 With The Big Bass-Hole Bonanza Cornhole Contest!

This year, the Big Bass Bonanza is giving you a chance to win thousands of dollars in cash and prizes without wetting a hook! Thanks to our good friends at Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy, you and a partner have a chance to win $5,000 with the Big Bass-Hole Bonanza cornhole competition!

The road map to winning is easy to follow. Simply finish in first or second place at one of the four qualifying events starting March 28th at Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy, and your team gets a shot at the big show – the Big Bass-Hole Bonanza, May 4th at Lake O’ The Pines. Finish in 1st place there and your team wins the $5,000 grand prize!

Big Bass-Hole Bonanza Qualifier Rules:

Boards open at 5pm for practice, and the tournament begins at 6pm.

Free Entry, no payout – Limited to 32 teams of 2 players per team

Optional side pot – $40/team optional side pot available

The top 2 teams from each Qualifier earn a spot in the $5000 Final on 5/4/24.

No pros allowed – players are ineligible if they have competed as a pro in any cornhole organization or tournament – SUBJECT TO POLYGRAPH

Bags must be stamped for use in either ACL, TCL, or ACO play. Bags will be available for new players if needed.

TCL Ruleset will be used for gameplay.

Format is Bring Your Own Partner, 2 rounds of Round Robin with 10 rd limit seeded into a single elimination bracket.

Get your best beanbag buddy, and get signed up for one of the qualifying events below! Then you just have to swish a few 4-baggers and white-wash some noobies for your shot at $5,000! Download the Score-Holio app for your smartphone and search for “BASS,” or click the link below!