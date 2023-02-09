Depeche Mode releases new song, “Ghosts Again,” details upcoming ﻿’Memento Mori﻿’ album

Columbia Records

Depeche Mode has premiered a new song called “Ghosts Again.”

The track, which the “Enjoy the Silence” outfit first teased last week, is the first preview of the upcoming Depeche Mode album Memento Mori, their first following the death of member Andy Fletcher last May.

“To me, ‘Ghosts Again’ just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” says frontman Dave Gahan.

“Ghosts Again” is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming now on YouTube.

Along with the new tune, Depeche Mode has confirmed the release date for Memento Mori: March 24. They’ll launch their previously announced U.S. tour on March 23 in Sacramento, California.

Here’s the Memento Mori track list:

“My Cosmos Is Mine”

“Wagging Tongue”

“Ghosts Again”

“Don’t Say You Love Me”

“My Favourite Stranger”

“Soul with Me”

“Caroline’s Monkey”

“Before We Drown”

“People Are Good”

“Always You”

“Never Let Me Go”

“Speak to Me”

